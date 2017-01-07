FAISALABAD - Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) has strongly condemned the fictitious representatives of textile industry and said that non-stakeholders are ruining the government’s efforts for revival of ailing textile industry by placing unproductive and baseless proposals.

Referring to the statement of Council of All Pakistan Textile Associations Chairman Zubair Moti Wala, PTEA Chairman Ajmal Farooq and Vice Chairman Muhammad Naeem termed it highly unfortunate that some outsiders without any link with textile industry are misleading the government with their baseless suggestions and sabotaging the efforts for revival of textile sector.

These elements are totally against the revival of the country’s major export industry and are playing just for their own vested interests, they added. Industries in Sindh are paying Rs488 per mmbtu for system gas; whereas industries in Punjab are paying Rs900 per mmbtu for RLNG. In such circumstances, how could Punjab industries compete, they questioned.

The government is moving in the right direction for uplifting the exports and consideration of custom rebate and cash subsidies is a positive move which will not only help restore the competitiveness of textile industry in international market but would also revive the substantial capacity to produce exportable surplus they added.

They said, “We appreciate the government’s vision for economic prosperity through industrialisation and economic growth and initiatives taken in this regard are proving fruitful.” Textile exporters recognised the generous efforts of Commerce Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan for sustainable growth in textile exports but vested elements are shattering the efforts for their own interests. They urged the government to immediately announce cash incentives for ailing textile industry to steam up the export growth and retain its share in global trade.

PTEA Chairman Ajmal Farooq was of the view that competing countries like Bangladesh, India, China and Vietnam are rapidly multiplying their exports just because of the edge they have on the cost of doing business and incentives offered by their governments. High cost of production and un-competitiveness are major hurdles in export growth and pragmatic incentive schemes need to be announced to reduce the cost of production and to create a level playing field, he suggested. The business representatives should place their own interests aside and identify the factors which are hindering business ventures and should propose measures for raising investment, he added.

He urged the government to announce much awaited incentive package without further delay in order to avert shortfall in exports, achieve sizeable growth, utilise idle capacity, create jobs and attract investments in the country. This would lead to resurgence of the presently impaired textile industry and reap the socio-economic benefits for the country through a strong textile industry, he added. He said textile industry is seeking removal of extra taxes, cash incentives and competitive energy prices.

PTEA disclaimed the proposal of the Council of All Pakistan Textile Associations chairman against cash incentives for textile industry and demanded the government to immediately announce incentive package as promised by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to boost the textile export industry.