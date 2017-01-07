KARACHI - Stocks closed on new highs led by selected scrips across the board, the shares index for the first time ever surpassed 49,000 points by rallying 324 points or (0.66%) to close at 49,038 level.

FFC and NML led the index by contributing 64 points to the index gain, brokers said. Textile sector led the gains in the market, on the back of rumors in the market that the government might announce long awaited textile package.

NML (rose 4.93%), NCL (4.85%) and GATM (5%) were top performers of the aforementioned sector. Fertiliser sector continued to garner investor interest as the sector gained to close (up 1.7%) higher than its previous day close. FFC (2.40%) and FATIMA (4.93%) were major gainers of the aforementioned sector.

Cement sector continued to remain under pressure despite the release of cement dispatch numbers by APCMA, which indicated a YoY increase of 3.33 percent for the month of December 2016, said analyst Nabeel Haroon.

Upbeat data on cement sales by over 11 percent for July-December 2016, upbeat data on urea off-take for December 2016, rising WTI crude prices above $54/barrel and surge POL sales data for December 2016 played a catalyst in the record close, stated analyst Ahsan Mehanti.

Overall, volumes increased by 30.6 percent to 430 million shares, while traded value increased by 14.4 percent to Rs20.6 billion/$197 million. DSL was today’s volume leader with 51 million shares traded, as it gained to close on its upper circuit.