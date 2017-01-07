KARACHI: The price of sugar has been increased from Rs59 to Rs62 per kg in the whole sale market. Ministry of Industries and Production told in the meeting of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) that sugar mills held 12,30,000 ton sugar reserves till December 15, 2016 which were enough to meet the demand of 4,00,000 ton per month till February 5, 2017. On this briefing, EEC had allowed to export 2.5 lac ton sugar but it has made impact on whole sale market amid the reports that sugar prices have gone up from Rs59 per kilogram to Rs62 per kilogram in whole sale market.–Online