ISLAMABAD : The weekly inflation for the week ended on January 5, 2017 for the combined income group declined by 0.12 percent as compared to the previous week.

According to the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) here on Friday, the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 217.84 points against 218.45 points last week. As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed decrease of 0.13 percent.

The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007-2008=100, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined. Meanwhile, the SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs8,000 decreased by 0.11 percent as it went down from 208.93 points in the previous week to 208.70 points in the week under review.

As compared to the last week, the SPI for the income groups from Rs8,001 to Rs12,000, Rs12,001 to Rs18,000, Rs18,001 to Rs35,000 and above Rs35,000 also decreased by 0.12 percent, 0.13 percent, 0.13 percent and 0.12 percent respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 9 items registered decrease, while 16 items increased with the remaining 28 items’ prices unchanged.

The items, which registered decrease in their prices during the week under review, included tomatoes, potatoes, chicken, mash pulse, onions, garlic, moong pulse, masoor pulse and red chilly.

The items, which recorded increase in their average prices, included sugar, eggs, bananas, LPG Cylinder, gur, salt (powdered), rice (iir-6), cigarettes, mutton, wheat, vegetable, vegetable ghee, gram pulse, wheat flour and cooking oil.

The items with no change in their average prices during the week under review included bread (plain), beef with bone, milk, curd, milk (powder), mustard oil, tea (packet), cooked beef, tea (prepared), long cloth, shirting, laen, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, kerosene oil, firewood, electric bulb, washing soap, match box, petrol, diesel, telephone local call and bath soap.