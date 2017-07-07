LAHORE - The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has appointed Irfan Iqbal Sheikh as the new president of its Traders’ Wing of Lahore District on the directives of Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif while a notification in this regard has been issued.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh is presently chairman of Pakistan Industrial & Traders Associations Front (PIAF), besides former senior vice president of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The newly-appointed president said that he will play his role to resolve all issues of traders and minimize the gap between traders and the government.

He appreciated the PML-N leadership for taking the business community in confidence over ongoing economic policies and sharing their economic agenda with the stakeholders. He said that this is great initiative on the part of the government as it has removed lot many misconceptions besides strengthening public-private sector liaison.

He said that the practice should be made a regular feature for the sake of continuity in policies. Meanwhile, the business community including PIAF leadership has welcomed appointment of Irfan Iqbal Sheikh as president PML-N traders’ wing. Senior vice chairman Tanveer Sufi, vice chairman Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, Mian Anjum Nisar, Mian Shafqat Ali, Muhammad Ali Mian, Mian Abuzar Shad and Irfan Qaiser Sheikh, have appreciated the decision.