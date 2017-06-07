SSGC to disconnect supplies of top 11 govt defaulters

KARACHI (PR): SSGC has issued a final disconnection notice to major defaulting healthcare establishments working under the aegis of government, giving them a deadline of June 8, 2017. These defaulting set ups owe SSGC a whopping Rs. 40 million.

SSGC will commence disconnection spree from June 9, 2017 against these defaulters. Despite repeated warnings, the company did not receive any positive response and their payments are still awaited. For company the last resort is to disconnect their gas supplies.

TCS int’l gateway facility

KARACHI (PR): TCS Holdings (Pvt) Ltd, Pakistan’s most recognized courier, logistics and e-commerce provider, has opened an international gateway facility in Karachi. Recently appointed as the official Authorized Service Contractor of UPS (NYSE: UPS), TCS is investing to enhance international express capabilities in Pakistan.

A high powered delegation of UPS (NYSE: UPS), the world’s largest express carrier and package delivery company, met with the management of TCS, Pakistan’s most recognized courier, logistics and e-commerce provider, to further the partnership between the two companies.

Welcoming the delegation, Khalid Awan, Chairman of TCS Holdings said, “This partnership is a relationship between two industry leaders.” He continued, “Both our organizations have common values and a culture of service. We know that it is relatively simple to deliver from point A to point B but it is the quality of service that matters. I am privileged to partner with UPS and strongly believe that it is a natural alliance that will help both the organizations focus on the needs of our customers as our own growth depends on it.” The UPS leadership team was present during the inauguration ceremony of the new international gateway facility.

OPPO celebrates festival of Ramazan

LAHORE (PR): Keeping the festive spirit high this season, the camera phone brand OPPO brings a Ramazan gift for its valued customers in the form of a discount price of the OPPO F3 Selfie Expert to Rs29,899. OPPO F3 has received immense response from its consumers and due to the gaining popularity of this model; OPPO has decided to celebrate Ramazan with its consumers, eventually making OPPO F3 the ideal gift for EID.

Further to discount price, OPPO is adding excitement and joy during the month extending till Eid by giving away the OPPO F3 through a variety of social media campaigns that will revolve around the Champions Trophy and Eid.

Gulbahar by Marhaba

LAHORE (PR): Gulbahar by Marhaba is a ‘sharbat’ that provides the body with an ultimate cooling boost and herbal energy rush in these hot summer days.

According to Hakeem Muhammad Usman, the CEO of Marhaba Laboratories, “Marhaba Laboratories has been striving to create innovative herbal solutions in order to provide people a healthy lifestyle. Our products are the result of years of painstaking research and development, prepared in most hygienic environment. Quality is one thing that is not compromised at any cost.”

For that, we have modern and effective machinery that is operated by capable and trained technical staff to produce quality and safe products for our customer. Our aim is to make Marhaba a leading global brand of health by providing natural herbal solutions with dedication by focusing on quality as promised.” Marhaba’s various products are a composition of nature’s finest herbs and these herbs not only bring refreshment and energy but also act as medicinal for many health issues that can affect the energy level. All of Marhaba’s sharbats; be it Gulbahar, Sandal, Ilaichi or any other, all of them focus on satisfying the thirst and keeping the mind and body refreshed. The brand has been serving people not only in Pakistan but also globally.

JazzCash, Headstart

sign agreement

ISLAMABAD (PR): JazzCash and Headstart School System (Headstart) have signed an agreement, whereby students can now use JazzCash’s payment gateway for monthly fee payment. This can be done through debit/credit cards, JazzCash mobile accounts or through JazzCash retailers spread across the country.

Speaking about providing this online payment facility to Headstart, Aniqa Afzal Sandhu, Chief Digital and Financial Services Officer – Jazz, stated, “JazzCash is happy to facilitate the students of one of Pakistan’s top educational institutes.”

by offering convenience, security and swiftness.”

Etihad to offer free stopovers to Pakistanis

LAHORE (PR): Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, will offer one night’s free accommodation at the Radisson Blu hotel on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, to all guests travelling in Economy Class from Pakistan, the Middle East, and Africa. The offer is valid till 15 September.

Mohammad Al Bulooki, Executive Vice President Commercial - Etihad Airways, said: “Etihad Airways is delighted to invite guests to experience Abu Dhabi for themselves. The capital of the United Arab Emirates has so much to offer all types of travelers, whether they look forward to experiencing culture, a beach break or sports and adventure.

This offer is for guests to make time to explore the many attractions Abu Dhabi has to offer during their stopover. The beautiful desert; a visit to the spectacular Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque – among the world’s biggest; a tour of the many attractions on Yas Island, Etihad Airways has been running stopover programmes since 2011, and offering guests a variety of services including airport meet & assist, transportation, accommodation, tours, and visa processing services.

Business in Giga Mall

is in full progress

ISLAMABAD (PR): Business in Giga Mall is in full progress due to efforts of GIGA Mall DHA Islamabad’s management. The timely action by the management saved the Mall’s operations from any disruption. GIGA Mall has thanked customers for cooperating with the staff. Now all business activities in the Mall are in full progress and the brands are fully operational.

Advance Telecom hopes to up market share

KARACHI (PR): Following its announcement of launching Nokia phones in Pakistan as the official distribution partner of HMD Global – The Home of Nokia Phones, Advance Telecom recently carried out a nationwide business activity to receive orders from the dealers within the local markets, and received an overwhelming response with confirmed orders for Nokia phones throughout Pakistan.

Speaking about the tremendous response, Rizwan Majid, CEO Advance Telecom, said, “The number of confirmed orders is indicative of the shift in consumer preference, which still entrusts Nokia as the household brand and are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Nokia smartphones in Pakistan”

“We genuinely encourage all our channel partners to buy legally imported stock available under the official Advance Telecom warranty,” he said.

Nokia has had a very strong impact in the market and in the consumers’ minds, and with its shift on Android – Google’s famous mobile operating system, Nokia is all set to launch its latest range of smartphones in Pakistan, which includes Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 along with the return of Nokia’s iconic 3310 in its feature phone category, which was an all-time bestseller with its previous version, launched in 2000.

With Advance Telecom being the official distribution partner, local dealers while confirming their orders expressed considerable confidence in the company’s ability to successfully launch Nokia phones in Pakistan.

EcoStar launches contest

LAHORE (PR): The leading producer of innovative televisions – EcoStar has collaborated with PTV SPORTS channel to launch an exciting contest, where the consumers can answer trivia questions, about the ICC Champions Trophy Cricket Tournament 2017, to win 5 LED Televisions every day. This thrilling promotional campaign will continue till the final match of this international tournament, while the consumers can win 5 features-rich LED Televisions daily.

The consumers, who always wanted to have their own EcoStar LED televisions, can now take this great opportunity to win their own brand-new LED TV, by simply participating in this trivia contest. This way, they can enjoy the exciting moments of ICC Cricket and get memorable experiences, at home, with their beloved families and friends.

LAHORE: ChenOne Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq participates in Akhuwat Foundation’s annual fund-raising dinner at Governor’s House. ChenOne sponsored event.