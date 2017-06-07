ISLAMABAD - Commerce Minister Khurram Dastgir has said that prudent economic policies of the government have put the country on the path of development and effective steps are being taken to boost the exports.

In an interview with state-run PTV on Tuesday, the Minister expressed the hope that under the Prime Minister Package of 180 billion rupees as duty drawback to exporters, the country will witness further improvement in the export sector.

He said the economic growth will create millions of job opportunities, which is seemed to be possible after ensuring peace and availability of energy in the country.

Meanwhile, 6th Meeting of the Federal Textile Board (FTB) was held on June 5th, 2017 at Ministry of Textile Industry under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Commerce Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan.

Representatives of Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of National Food Security, Ministry of Industries and Production, Finance Division and APTMA, APTPMA, TMA, PHMA, PRGMEA, PTEA, APBUMA and other associations attended the meeting. The representatives of textile associations appreciated efforts of Federal Minister for Commerce to resolve various issues of textile industry at various forums. The Federal Minister for Commerce acknowledged that an increasing trend in exports has been observed after the announcement of Prime Minister package and hoped for further increase in coming days. During the meeting, federal budget 2017-18 and allocations made there under for various schemes of textile sector were discussed.