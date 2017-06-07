ISLAMABAD - The Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia Khan Hasham bin Saddique called on the Islamic Development Bank (IDB), President Dr Bandar M H Hajjar at the IDB Headquarters in Jeddah.

The ambassador congratulated the president IDB on assuming the office of the president of the Islamic Development Bank Group and wished him success in his term of office. He also assured full support in promoting IDB as a world class development financing institution.

Dr Bandar also congratulated Khan Hasham bin Saddique on assuming his responsibilities as ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia and wished him success. The ambassador, while mentioning the excellent performance of the IDB, said we would like to see the bank emerge as an important stakeholder and a major player at international political and economic scene. He said being a founding member who contributed to establishment IDB, Government of Pakistan attaches high importance to the IDB. He also showed satisfaction on the growing cooperation between IDB and Pakistan.

The ambassador was appreciative of IDB financing to Pakistan and appreciated the support of IDB in project financing, trade financing, technical assistance and special assistance.

He said the government of Pakistan greatly appreciates the support IDB has extended for the social-economic development of Pakistan especially during the 2005 earthquake. Khan said, "We need to cooperate more in fields of health, education and infrastructure and for this purpose IDB should enhance its presence in Pakistan." Citing the example of successful IDB project of polio eradication in Pakistan, president IDP assured the Ambassador that IDP will continue to support Pakistan.

Khan Hasham bin Saddique also extended invitation to Dr Bandar M H Hajjar to visit Pakistan.