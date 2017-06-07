LAHORE - The speakers at a seminar has said that Industrial revolution, intensive farming, land clearing and use of non-renewable resources such as, natural gas, oil and coal have caused an abrupt rise in temperature globally.

These views were expressed by speakers at a seminar organised by Pakistan Engineering Congress (PEC) to mark World Environment Protection Day. The speakers said that people feel less threat by the phenomenon of terrorism than to the devastating effects of climate change.

Addressing the seminar, PEC President Engineer Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain appealed to the government to allow free entry to all citizens to the national parks of Pakistan. He said this year’s World Environment Day is an ideal occasion to go out and enjoy your country’s national parks and other wilderness areas. Park authorities in some countries may follow Canada’s example and waive or reduce park entry fees on June 5 or for a longer period.

He said that this global rise in temperature is also causing many problems in Pakistan such as, flooding, droughts, food insecurity, sea level rise and many others. “There are certain mitigations to overcome this issue, most important we have to reduce our use of fossil fuel and try to fulfil our energy needs by non-renewable resources such as solar power, geothermal energy, wind energy, hydropower and by the use of biomass,” he added. “Not only this, our government should have a deep interest in the issues regarding this and should also give a bird’s eye view on the technique of carbon capturing and storage. This is virtually one of the efficient methods for the capturing and storage of carbon for many decades. There are several methods for it, such as, post combustion capturing, pre-combustion and oxy fuel capturing. Carbon is liquefied after capturing and stored at a particular site. Site for the storage of carbon should be properly selected. Pakistan should introduce these methods to reduce the problems regarding the emission of carbon dioxide from industries,” he added.

Hussain said that every year the theme is of World Environment Day is carefully selected to cover various aspects relating to environmental issues facing the humanity, affecting the lives of the people and the surroundings of their habitats. He said, “In recent decade scientific advances as well as growing environmental problems such as global warming are helping us to understand the countless ways in which natural systems support our own prosperity and well being.”