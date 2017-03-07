LAHORE - Pakistan Ambassador to United States Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry has said that there should be meaningful talks on trade and investment between Pakistan and the US.

While talking to Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Abdul Basit here at the LCCI, the ambassador said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has given him the task of “Trade, not Aid” and he is executing this responsibility as a mission.

“We would like to come out from the aid syndrome as Pakistan has all accessories to get maximum share in the international trade.” He further said that both PM Nawaz and Trump governments have economic agendas therefore there should be meaningful talks on trade and investment between the two countries. He said that the United States is the largest trade partner of Pakistan and over one million Pakistani expatriates are living there.

The ambassador said that peace in Afghanistan is in the interest of Pakistan. He said that a new history is in the making as the country has left the difficult time behind. He said that ECO summit in Islamabad and PSL Final in Lahore have given a great message to the world. He said that overall situation is far better than the past and Pakistan is emerging as a hub of economic activities and gaining the attention of foreign investors. He said that American investors would also be convinced to enhance their investment in Pakistan. The ambassador said that liaison with the LCCI would be top priority of the Pakistani Mission in US and all possible facilities would be provided to the LCCI delegations.

On the occasion, the LCCI president said that rising mutual trade is a good omen and this trend should be continued. He said that mutual trade rose to $5.5 billion in 2015 from $4.4 billion in 2013. He said that both countries have the potential to grow mutual trade to $10 billion through joint efforts.

He said that the US enjoys exclusive position for the last many decades in the field of trade and investment. Pakistan is a major non-NATO ally of US as part of the “War on Terror”. He said that the war against terror that had engaged Pakistan for more than a decade is proving to be the biggest hurdle in the way of its economic growth. “As per some careful estimates, our involvement in the effort to curb terrorism across the borders has caused losses to the tune of almost $120 billion to Pakistan’s economy,” he added.

Basit said that the Pakistan’s business community expects Trump government to consider allowing duty free access to Pakistani merchandise in lieu of Pakistan’s sacrifices in US war against terrorism.