ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue Chairman Senator Saleem Mandviwalla on Monday said the government failed to improve power generation in the last four years. “The PML-N government has failed to enhance power production since it assumed the charge in June 2013,” said Mandviwalla, who was finance minister during PPP tenure. He said the government had shutdown the gas-powered power plants. He said that a German state-owned development bank had questioned Pakistan’s power ministry’s claim of turning around the power sector through efficient generation and effective control.