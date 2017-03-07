KARACHI - Dr Miftah Ismail, special assistant to the prime minister on investment and chairman of the Board of Investment, said on Monday that the government would sympathetically consider PAAPAM’s proposal for removal of regulatory duty on ‘auto grade steel’ in the coming budget.

He was speaking as chief guest at the closing ceremony of the Pakistan Auto Show (PAPS 2017), which concluded as Pakistan’s premier auto event. “Also, no FTA will be signed at the cost of the local industry, economy or employment of people associated with it,” he said.

Chairman of the Board of Investment (BOI) Dr Miftah Ismail said that Renault, Hyundai and KIA were committed to setting up assembly plants in Pakistan and it would ultimately help the auto parts industry to grow. “The car market is expected to grow by 30 percent, as existing OEMs are investing in new plants,” said Miftah. He said that Foreign Direct Investment was coming to Pakistan through CPEC projects. He reiterated that the government would do proper groundwork for FTAs between Pakistan and ensure that they do not affect production and export of local auto parts.

“There is a misconception among the masses that the government has introduced policies, which encourage import of auto parts and machinery rather than encouraging manufacturing of these parts in Pakistan,” said Miftah. He spoke of government’s efforts to bringing about a positive influx of interest and investments from several international players, and stated that the govt would not bring policies that would harm integrity of the Pakistani industry or discourage local manufacturers from actively producing and exporting their goods.

Miftah Ismail said that regulatory duties and anti-dumping duties were imposed on import of steel materials to protect the local industry. “However, we will fully support the local auto parts manufacturers in removal of these duties from ‘auto grade steel raw materials’, which are not manufactured locally,” he said. He stated that the possibility of signing FTAs with several Asian countries who intended to open trading links for the export of auto parts to Pakistan was being considered by the experts of the industry and full consultation was being extended to the auto sector.

The guest of honour at PAPS closing ceremony, Zubair Tufail, president of the FPCCI, said that Sindh was becoming the hub of auto engineering. “We already have a strong presence of the cars, two-wheelers and trucks. These vehicles in Sindh fully reflect the Japanese technology and practices being implemented by auto part manufacturers based in this province,” the FPCCI president said.

He said that joint ventures and technology collaborations took place through this platform among the companies present here today.

“The Sindh government has announced three Special Economic Zones for foreign investors with lucrative incentives. International Special Economic Zone (ISEZ) will include an Expatriate Enclave with modern infrastructure and tax incentive package such as exemption of customs duties and taxes strictly on import of capital equipment,” he said.

All investments in these zones can avail all benefits of SEZ Act, said the FPCCI president. “I invite all local and international guests present at this show to make feasibilities for investment in these Special Economic Zones,” he concluded.