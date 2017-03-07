PESHAWAR - The Livestock Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa office bearers have urged the provincial government to open milk and meat farms to overcome shortage of quality milk and meat in the province.

While addressing a press conference at Peshawar Press Club here on Monday, the association president Asif Awan said that incumbent provincial government was least bothered to initiate serious work on the dairy development. Most of the milk and meat projects were closed down some five years ago and no steps were taken to reopen them, he added. He said Pakistan being an agriculture country has failed to become self-sufficient in different sectors due to irresponsible attitude of the government as they are giving no facilities for improvement of the livestock sector.

“At least 70 percent of the people were associated with the livestock sector, but they were doing whatever business they could at their own without any official support of relevant departments,” he said. He also urged the government to extend financial support to the livestock farmers or either set-up farms for them to overcome the growing needs of pure milk and meat.

On the occasion, Dr Ghufranullah, Gulrez Khan, Javed Jhagra, Naimat Khan and Awan said that administration has started raids on milk shops forcing the dealers to sell milk at low price, but they did never bothered to ensure its quality.

Awan said that no one could provide quality milk on Rs 60 per kilogram otherwise it (milk) would be impure, adding that the government should establish separate boards for meat development and milk development with representation of people from different sectors to ensure provision of quality meat, milk, fish and other edible items on reasonable prices.

The association president said, “If Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was failed to take pragmatic steps to improve its own resources, then people would have to meet sub-standard supply from Punjab and other parts of the country. If government improves its livestock sector then it would be able to export quality milk, meat and other dairy related items to neighbouring states, he maintained.