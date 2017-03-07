LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Investment (ICI) Sheikh Allauddin has approved master plan of Wazirabad Small Industrial Estate with an amendment.

A meeting was held here on Monday to discuss and approve certain matters of small industrial estate (SIE) IV Gujranwala and Wazirabad. The meeting was also attended by Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce President Saeed Taj, PSIC Board Member Mian Muhammad Ali, Cutlery Association President Muhammad Khalid Mughal and higher officers of the department.

The minister directed the officers of his department to include a clause in sale deed of the industrial land that will bind the allottee to construct and run the industry in stipulated period. He regretted by describing the fact that some industrialists got precious land on low cost for industry but afterwards sold it in form of residential plots and grabbed hefty amounts.

He sought the details of sale of 59 commercial plots in Gujranwala SIE-IV. He said the Punjab government is committed to facilitate the industrialists, particularly manufacturing sector, in order to strengthen Pakistan economy and create more employment.

“We should try to stop closure of industries and enable them to compete the neighboring countries,” he added.