Tractors manufacturing grew by 63pc

ISLAMABAD (APP): Tractors manufacturing in the country during first six months of current financial year increased by 63.32 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-December, 2016-17, as many as 21,336 tractors were manufactured against the production of 13,064 in same period of last financial year. According the computation of quantum index number (QIN) of large scale manufacturing industries of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, during the month of December, 2016, about 4,447 tractors manufactured in the country as against the production of 813 tractors of same month of last year. Meanwhile, in last six months trucks production grew by 63.63 percent and was recorded at 3,806 as against 2,326 of same period of last year. On month on month basis, 680 trucks were manufactured in December, 2016 as against 447 trucks produced in corresponding month of last year.

Ogra holds seminars to control UFG losses

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Unaccounted for Gas (UFG) is one of the most critical element in the gas sector and it is therefore important for stakeholders to understand the term ‘UFG’ and the reasons contributing to it. High UFG levels of the gas companies have been a major area of concern for the reason that it is wastage of a scarce resource and to a great extent is avoidable. The Ogra has always urged the gas companies to control its UFG losses so that unnecessary burden may not be passed on to the consumers and the financial health of the gas companies should improve. In order to determine UFG Benchmarks based on the international best practices, local environment and keeping in view ground realities, the Ogra has initiated a comprehensive UFG benchmark study through an independent international reputed consultant (KPMG) hired through a transparent and competitive process. The draft report has already been placed on Ogra’s website (www.ogra.org.pk)

The Ogra through public notice invited all stakeholders to furnish their views on the draft report with a view to finalise the report. In order to make the process meaningful, Stakeholders Engagement Sessions have also been scheduled in provincial headquarters and Islamabad. The first session was conducted at Karachi whereas 2nd session has been conducted today.

FPCCI seeks permanent market for Pakistani kinnow in Iran

KARACHI (APP): Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry's (FPCCI) Regional Standing Committee on Horticulture has urged the authorities concerned to help turning the existent two month's arrangement of local Kinnow export to Iran a permanent feature. FPCCI Regional Standing Committee on Horticulture Chairman Ahmad Jawad said that as per the current scheme, also approved by Exports Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) of Iran, import of Pakistani kinnow will continue till April 2017. "Pakistan kinnow is in great demand and kinnow exporters may tap some good volumes of around 10,000 tons before Iranian national festival- Nouroze," he added. The senior FPCCI official said the arrangement can be made a permanent feature and help enhance bilateral trade volume between the two countries. Mentioning that Iran is a huge market with a consumption capacity of 60,000 tons of kinnow, he said the governments of Pakistan and Iran can have needed deliberations to turn it into a regular feature.

PARC commercialises 9 technologies to promote use of agri machinery

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) has commercialised nine technologies to increase use ofagricultural machinery and achieve production targets. Around 13 technologies are under process of commercialisation, sources at National Food Security and Research Division said on Monday. Highlighting the steps taken by the govt to protect crops from harsh weather conditions in the country and to mitigate loss, the official sources said that researchers are focusing to develop crop varieties which can tolerate harsh climates. For this purpose, candidate varieties are tested at different locations under National Uniform Yield Trail (NUYT) to see their abilities to withstand in different environmental conditions in the country. The other step is that the government has reduced Sales Tax from 17pc to 7pc on supply of imported machinery and equipments, whereas Custom Duty on import of agri machinery and equipments was also reduced from 5pc to 2pc to promote use of machinery in agricultural sector in the country.