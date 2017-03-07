KARACHI - Profit-taking continued at PSX on Monday amid concerns for foreign outflows, higher inflation and rising circular debt in the energy sector due to which benchmark index lost 188.91 points.

The market witnessed positive momentum for most part of the day as the index gained to make an intraday high of 217 points but came under selling pressure at the eleventh hour where index lost 189 points to close at 49,434.89 level, brokers said.

Mixed sentiments were witnessed in banking sector as index heavy weights MCB (rose 0.93) and UBL (0.14%) gained to close in the green zone, whereas on the flipside HBL (slip 0.42%) and NBP (0.89%) weighed down on the index.

PPL (decline 0.18%) lost value to close in the red zone as crude oil prices edged lower on concerns of rising US stockpiles. ICI (gain 1.91%) garnered investor interest on the back of the news that the Punjab government is on the verge of striking a deal with Monsanto, a top manufacturer of genetically modified (GM) seeds, for acquisition of advanced cotton seed technology and technical expertise for five years. Monsanto will offer its services in liaison with ICI Pakistan Limited to Punjab government, said analyst Nabeel Haroon.

Surging trade deficit amid falling exports and weak global oil prices invited late session pressure in oil sector amid consolidation post major earning announcements at PSX, market participants said.

Overall, volumes declined by 23 percent to 302 million shares, while value declined by 44.1 percent to Rs9.6 billion/$92 million. SILK was today's volume leader with more than 59 million shares traded.