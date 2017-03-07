LAHORE - Greeting the Punjab government, army chief and Police department, the business community has said that holding of Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in Lahore has thwarted terrorists’ designs, as the most comprehensive security measures were taken for PSL final match.

The PML-N Traders Wing Punjab senior vice president khawar Rashid said business community fully supported the hosting of PSL final in Lahore as holding of this mega event in the country would help in growth of business activities apart from promoting the soft image of the country and attract foreign investors to visit Pakistan.

Rashid said that holding PSL final in the country will ensure the soft image of Pakistan. He said that peaceful environment was ensured during the final match of PSL. He said that Pakistanis are determined to eliminate terrorism and holding of final match in Lahore is a strong message to terrorists that there is no room for extremist mind-set in the country. He said that business community would continue to support the government’s efforts for restoring peace in the country.

PHMA former chairman Sheikh Abdul Mannan said that peace and development is the need of masses, adding that trade and industry has always supported the government’s efforts for restoring peace and tranquility in the country. He said that it has elevated the stature of the country in the world. He said the Pakistani nation had rendered unprecedented sacrifices in the war against terrorism and it was desire of the whole nation to hold this mega event in Lahore.