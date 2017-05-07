ISLAMABAD - Balochistan government is giving top priority to the irrigation sector. Official sources told Radio Pakistan that more than rupees one and half billion have been earmarked for this important sector. Sources said that ten mega projects costing Rs one hundred and forty-two billion are being completed with the cooperation of the federal government. These projects will not only improve underground water level but provide safe drinking water in addition to irrigating thousands acres of land in the province, sources added.
