LAHORE - Kalabagh dam should be taken as a mission by all segments of society as water shortage has become a big threat to the agro-based economy.

These views were expressed by LCCI President Abdul Basit while talking to the members of Lahore Economic Journalists Association (LEJA) here at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. The LCCI President said that those elements must be exposed who are playing the role of facilitators to the anti-Pakistani elements by opposing the Kalabagh dam. He said that country’s biggest export-oriented industry textile is dependent on agriculture sector that is facing huge water deficit. He said that further delay in construction of Kalabagh dam would further aggravate water and power situation.

The LCCI President said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry is achieving its target through policy advocacy and media is also playing a fundamental role in this regard and to putting forward the LCCI efforts.

Abdul Basit said that refunds and adjustments of income tax and sales tax have become biggest issues and causing huge financial loss to the business community. He said that a system should be developed in this regard to reduce the worries of the business doing people. He informed the participants government has accepted the LCCI proposals regarding double taxations and stuck-up refunds and these issues would also be resolved in Federal Budget 2017-18.

He said that tax system is complicated and burdensome which creates room for complicities between tax payers and the tax collectors. He said that number of taxes and frequency of paying taxes must be reduced. Moreover, taxes may be paid quarterly instead of every month. For that matter, all Para tariffs must be merged in the main tariffs.

Similarly, there should be electronic communication between taxpayers and tax departments. These proposals can make noticeable difference and win the confidence of taxpayers. He said that government must ensure that concerned Chinese investors and companies engaged in CPEC must consider the indigenously produced inputs from Pakistan except those goods which are not produced locally.

He said that the goods which are not manufactured / produced in Pakistan, for example, soybean meal and grandparents chicks should not be taxed.

The LCCI President said that bank accounts should not be attached without prior notice to the taxpayer and after seeking approval in writing of Commissioner in the light of reply submitted by the taxpayer. He said that the recovery should be after the decision of the Tribunal and not before that. Finances of business people in their bank accounts help sustain their business while when they are withdrawn by the department, it tantamount to sudden business death”, the LCCI President added and further said that alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanism has to be strengthened and FBR must accept its recommendations.