Chinese carmaker Geely to be largest Saxo shareholder

STOCKHOLM (AFP): Danish bank Saxo has said that Chinese carmaker Geely, the owner of Volvo, would become its largest shareholder by buying around 30 percent of its capital. Denmark's leading multi-asset trading and financial-technology firm said in a statement that its co-founder Lars Seier Christensen "has received an offer and agreed to sell his stake of 25.71 percent of the bank to Geely pending, among other things, regulatory approvals." The rest will be bought from other small shareholders. Geely Group was founded by businessman Li Shufu, the son of rice farmers, who is seeking to expand his business to the finance sector. "Saxo Bank is a trusted trading platform with a strong reputation... We expect to deliver group synergies from the development of financial services both within Geely Group and the wider Chinese market," Daniel Donghui Li, the group's chief financial officer, said in the statement. Saxo was founded as brokerage firm called Midas in 1992 before obtaining a banking licence in 2001.

It then began to specialise in banking and online financial transactions and eventually entered the Chinese market in 2015, launching a branch in Shanghai.

Lars Seier Christensen, who served as co-CEO of Saxo until the end of 2015, told Danish public broadcaster DR that he wanted to switch to other sectors.

"It's a strange feeling when you've spent 25 years on (the company). On the other hand, it's good to try something new sometimes," Christensen said.

Other major Saxo shareholders after Geely will be US fund TPG Capital with 29.26 percent and the company's other co-founder, Kim Fournais, with 25.71 percent.

After ban, Turkish Airlines to offer laptops to VIP travellers

ISTANBUL (AFP): Turkish Airlines on Saturday said it would offer laptops to business-class travellers after Britain and the United States banned large electronic devices from the cabin of flights from certain countries. Washington has barred all electronic devices larger a mobile phone on direct flights to the United States from 10 airports in seven Middle Eastern countries and Turkey, only allowing them to be transported in hold luggage. Britain followed with a similar ban from five countries in the Middle East and north Africa as well as Turkey. But Turkish Airlines said it would offer travellers a solution. "The national flag carrier has now started to offer laptops for its business class passengers on US-bound flights as from today," it said in a statement released on Saturday. The airline would also offer the same service for UK-bound business class passengers from May 12. Such passengers would be able to request a laptop from the cabin crew to use in-flight, it said.

The laptops would offer top security and protect the users' privacy by "automatically deleting" all personal data after being shut down, it said.

Sri Lanka's airline sell off fails, seeks new partner

COLOMBO (AFP): A US equity firm that bid to buy a stake in Sri Lanka's loss-making national airline has pulled its offer, officials said Saturday as the carrier scrambled for a new partner. TPG, a San Francisco-based private equity firm, has withdrawn its bid for a 49 percent stake in Sri Lankan, dashing hopes of a quick revival of the airline. "After completing the due diligence, regrettably TPG have informed us they will not pursue a potential investment in Sri Lankan airlines," Sri Lankan Chairman Ajith Dias said in a memo to his staff. "It is their opinion that allocating the human and financial resources to make the airline profitable will not realise sufficient returns compared to the many other investment opportunities that are available to them," Dias said. There was no immediate comment from TPG. Sri Lanka's flag carrier has accumulated debts and losses of over $2 billion. PBIF terms CPEC an important step

towards new global economic order

ISLAMABAD (INP): President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF) Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday said CPEC is an important step towards new global economic order which will trigger growth in the third world. Western economic model has added to the miseries of the third world and shifted resources of poor nations to the developed world while Chinese economic model will ensure development of the poor nations, he said. Mian Zahid Hussain said that economic corridor will strengthen Pakistani economy by boosting GDP, increasing exports and providing employment. CPEC will also reduce trade imbalance with China as many Chinese companies will start producing things that are needed in the friendly country, he added. The business leader said that India should stop opposing the project and consider joining it which will pave the way for provision of land route to Afghanistan but it will have to show meaningful progress on Kashmir and other disputes.

He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is set to lead a high-profile delegation to China where he will meet Chinese President and participate in ‘Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation’.

Both countries can adopt a ‘long-term plan’ for CPEC during the visit which will ensure rapid implementation of the project, he said, adding that 7000 megawatt electricity will be added in the national grid by 2018 while eastern and western routes would be linked which will be beginning of the process of industrialisation, which include establishment of a special economic zones, for that reason efforts of Pakistani Government and people are laudable.