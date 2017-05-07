ISLAMABAD - Among four provinces, the Khyber Pakhtunkhawa is the only province that had recorded budget deficit during first nine months (July-March) of the ongoing financial year.

Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan had registered surplus budgets during July-March period of the year 2016-17, which helped the federal government to restrict its budget deficit at Rs1.24 trillion. Otherwise it would have gone further higher. The federal government is depending on the provincial governments to give Rs339 billion cash surplus budge to achieve the revised target of budget deficit of 4.1 percent of the GDP (Rs1.375 trillion) during current fiscal year.

According to the documents of the ministry of finance, the four provincial governments recorded budget surplus of Rs137.59 billion during July-March of the current fiscal year as their expenditures remained at Rs1598.54 billion as compared to the revenues of Rs1736.13 billion.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhawa province had recorded budget deficit worth of Rs27.09 billion, as its expenditures remained Rs290.2 billion against the revenues of Rs263.1 billion. The break-up of KPK’s expenditures showed that it had spent Rs216.4 billion on current expenditures that included mark-up payment to federal government and Rs73.8 billion on development projects. In revenues, the KP government had generated 12.1 billion from provincial taxes and Rs29.2 billion as non-tax. The major chunk of the revenues, Rs224.3 billion, was from federal government under National Finance Commission (NFC) award.

The Punjab province’s expenditures were recorded at Rs723.05 billion as compared to the revenues of Rs808.4 billion, making surplus of Rs85.4 billion. The provincial government of Punjab had spent Rs483.96 billion on current expenditures and Rs239.09 billion on development projects. The Punjab government had received Rs665.58 billion from federal government under NFC award. It had generated 112.26 billion from provincial taxes and Rs20.57 billion from non-tax sources.

The Sindh government had registered budget surplus of Rs44.84 billion, as its expenditures stood at Rs455.48 billion as compared to the revenues of Rs500.32 billion. The Sindh government had utilized Rs363.38 billion on current expenditures and Rs92.09 billion on development projects. The provincial government had received Rs382.2 billion from the centre under NFC. This provincial government had generated Rs101.7 billion from provincial taxes and Rs5.7 billion as non-taxes.

The Balochistan government had also followed the Punjab and Sindh by not utilizing the full budget during nine months of the ongoing financial year.

The Balochistan province had recorded expenditures worth of Rs129.78 billion as against the revenues of Rs164.26 billion, making surplus of Rs34.48 billion. The province had spent Rs112.09 billion on current expenditures and Rs17.69 billion on development projects. The federal government had given Rs150 billion to the Balochistan provinces u under National Finance Commission award.