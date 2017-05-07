LAHORE (PR): Following the launch in New York, Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy S8 and S8+ devices have now launched in Pakistan. The launch event was held on 5th May at Hazoori Bagh, Shahi Qila in Lahore; the historical garden aging back to 1818 which is encircled by the icons of Mughal culture.

This event was attended by numerous famous celebrities and well-known industry experts. President Samsung Pakistan –J. H. Lee said; “I am proud to say that the S series is one of the most-admired smartphone series in this era of technology. Not only will the Galaxy S8 and S8+ deliver superior durability, amazing visual appeal, enhanced functionality, high quality visuals and will also redefine the current smartphone trends.”

The S8 and S8+ displays are 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch respectively, having a resolution of QHD 2960 x 1440. Both the devices are equipped with Samsung Exynos 8895, 1.7GHz + 2.5GHz Octa-Core SoC and 4GB of RAM, making the devices’ run seamlessly. Since photography is a major part of the customer’s everyday life, S8 and S8+ both boasts a 12MP, F/1.7 rear camera and an 8MP front camera.

Umar Ghumman - Mobile Business Head of Samsung Pakistan & Afghanistan highlighted the state-of-the-art technology Samsung brings to the table every time it launches a new device and stated: “We will continue to strive to deliver innovative ideas that shape the future of our world. Our consumers will get the chance to experience hands-on the smartphones’ beautifully crafted design and multicolored layers.”

Samsung is a truly global award-winning innovator in telecommunications, electronics and convergence technologies. Samsung is also playing a key role in strengthening the digital infrastructure and creating a sophisticated cellular eco-system in Pakistan.