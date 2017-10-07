Bahria Town distributes cheques among 512 affectees of Sasta Bazar Fire

ISLAMABAD (PR): Bahria Town, as per its commitment, distributed cheques among 512 affectees of Islamabad fire incident, at a ceremony held on Friday. The guest list included members of Bahria Town Islamabad’s management and marketing teams, prominent personalities, members of civil society and media representatives.

On 27th August 2017, a fire erupted in the garments section of Islamabad Sasta Bazaar, which destroyed small stalls causing huge loss to small businessmen. This news saddened Chief Executive Bahria Town who promptly announced a relief amount for the affectees of the mishap. Due to the delay in the preparation of list of affectees on the part of the government, Bahria Town had to face an inevitable delay in distribution of relief cheques among the affectees.

Bahria Town’s Brig (r) Tahir Butt distributed the cheques for relief amount among the affectees. The recipients of the cheques thanked Bahria Town for this help. Bahria Town is the safest and the most sought-after luxury lifestyle community in the twin cities.

Bahria Town’s zoo, parks, golf courses, restaurants, luxury gym and cineplexes attract hordes of visitors from the two cities. In addition to these facilities, Dastarkhwan and other welfare projects in health and education sectors make Bahria Town the most loved brand name in real estate sector.

Students send inspiring salute to teachers

KARACHI (PR): The students of SMB Fatima Jinnah Govt Girls School paid a warm tribute to teachers across Pakistan by forming a human chain message commemorating Teachers’ Day. The gathered students formed the phrase “Salam Ustaad” in Urdu, sending a strong message of recognition and respect to the individuals who work tirelessly to educate the future of the country.

Inspired by a similar human sentence that was recently formed in Manila, Phillipines, over 1000 students of the school got together to organise the human chain message. International Teachers Day is celebrated around the world on October 5 to send a strong message of support to teachers. The occasion also brings opportunities to discuss issues faced by teachers.

In Pakistan, teachers are mostly dedicated professionals who are aware of their shortcomings, and are eager to improve their performance. A study by AlifAilaan shows that in order to improve their effectiveness in the classrooms, teachers require trainings, textbooks of high quality, a curriculum that is based on the learning needs of children, and a language policy that takes into account the cultural and linguistic diversity that constitutes the fabric of Pakistani society.

Pakistani teachers need guidance, mentoring, and safe environment to work in, but perhaps most of all, teachers need to be heard. Inspiring displays of recognition, like the one displayed by the students of SMB Fatima Jinnah Govt Girls School, go a long way in building the confidence of teachers and recognizing the trust parents across the country have in the nation’s teachers.

LAHORE: A group photo of Provincial Minister Sheikh Ala-ud-Din Afaza Waheed and others during a ceremony organised by PRA and GIZ.

Minister appreciates State Life Insurance Corporation

KARACHI (PR): Minister for Commerce and Textile, Mohammad Pervaiz Malik visited State Life Insurance Corporation, Principal Office, the other day. He was received by the chairman & senior management of the Corporation. Chairman, Naveed Kamran gave a detailed briefing to the minister regarding the working of the Corporation. The minister appreciated the growth and progress of State Life as a leading public sector institute.