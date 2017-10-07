ISLAMABAD - The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) on Friday approved nine development projects costing Rs310.79 billion.

The Ecnec meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at PM Office on Friday. The Ecnec approved Financial Inclusion and Infrastructure Project at a total rationalised cost of Rs14.318 billion. Meanwhile, the meeting also approved Balochistan Education Project (Revised) at a total rationalised cost of Rs3.57 billion. The project aims at increasing student enrolment with special emphasis on girls’ education through 31 districts of Balochistan.

The Ecnec has also given approval to doubling of railway track from Khanewal to Raiwind (246 Km) 3rd Revision at a total rationalised cost of Rs14.261 billion. The meeting approved revival of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) at a total rationalised cost of Rs207.546 billion to be completed under CPEC framework. The project includes construction of 24 stations, procurement of 162 locomotives. The project will serve commutation of 515,000 passengers per day upon completion.

The committee approved the provincial Roads Rehabilitation Project by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at a total rationalised cost of Rs17.103 billion. The Ecnec also approved the following projects; Construction of 4-Lane Bridge across River Indus linking Layyah with Taunsa including 2-Lane approach roads and River training works (24.272 km) at a total rationalised cost of Rs9.775 billion. The Ecnec also directed NHA to work out a master plan for future bridges to be constructed across the country, Construction of Rathoa Haryam Bridge and approaches across reservoir channel on Mirpur–Islamgarh Road (2nd Revision) at a total rationalised cost of Rs6.48 billion and remodelling of Warsak Canal System in Peshawar and Nowshera District (Revised) at a total rationalised cost of Rs11.137 billion on 50:50 cost sharing between federal government and the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The meeting approved Prime Minister’s Youth Training Scheme 2015-17 at a total rationalised cost of Rs26.6 billion.