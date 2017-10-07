LAHORE - Members of the Gold & Gems Art Promotion Council of Pakistan (GGAPCP) have unanimously elected Muhammad Ahmad as its president for the year 2017-18 and Rana Muhammad Aamir Saleem as its general secretary.

The council’s spokesman said that the election process was completed before September 30, and all its office-bearers and executive committee members for the next year were elected unanimously. A ten-member executive committee was also elected unanimously in these elections, which has businessmen associated with gems and jewellery sector from different cities of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, newly elected President Muhammad Ahmad vowed to continue the struggle to get the place for gems & jewellery sector in the national economy which it deserves.