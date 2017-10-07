IEP to set up Technology Park at Gwadar

ISLAMABAD (APP): Institution of Engineers, Pakistan (IEP) has planned to set up a Technology Park and a housing society at Gwadar to provide professional support to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The progress to this effect was reviewed at its 301st Central Council meeting hosted here by Rawalpindi-Islamabad (IEP-RI), a press release said on Friday. A number of issues relating to technical and professional activities were discussed at the meeting. It also approved some amendments in the IEP's constitution and bye-laws. A proposal was also discussed for award of prizes/medals to eminent and reputed engineers for their meritorious services in various disciplines. The meeting was presided over by the IEP's President Engr Dr Izharul Haq. It was attended, among other by Institution's Secretary General Engr Mian Sultan Mahmood, IEP chairman Rawalpindi-Islamabad(IEP-RI) Engr Ehsanul Haq and Secretary Engr Shafiqur Rehman. It reviewed in detail progress reports presented by the local centres regarding technical activities.

The meeting appreciated Rawalpindi-Islamabad Centre for its pro-active role in promoting the objectives of IEP.

Gold import increases 86pc in Jul-Aug

ISLAMABAD (APP): The import of gold into the country increased by 86 percent during July-August 2017-18 as compared to same period of previous year. During the period under review 117 kilogram gold valuing $4.498 million was imported while in same period of last year the import stood at 65 kg worth $2.428 million last year. On yearly and monthly basis, the import of yellow metal in August 2017 also surged by 108.51 percent and 14.6 percent as compared to August 2016 and July 2017, respectively, latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said. According to the data, import of gold in August 2017 went up to $2.402 million from $1.152 million in August 2016 and $2.096 million in July 2016. In addition, the overall metal group import also witnessed an increase of 47.76 percent in July-August (2017-18) as it went up to $958.48 million from $648.675 million in first two months of the year 2016-17.

SECP conducts investors awareness

session at RCCI

RAWALPINDI (Staff Reporter): As part of its Investor Education Programme and Financial Literacy, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) conducted an investors awareness session at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry as part of World Investor Week 2017 here on Friday. The seminar focused on increasing financial literacy and investor awareness about capital markets and its related products. Speaking at the occasion, Murtaza Abbas, Joint Director, and Khalida Habib, director, Investor Education and International Relations Department, highlighted the key issues and concerns and recommendations for the education of investors. They said due to lack of proper knowledge, many investors have suffered huge losses in capital markets while with proper knowledge and awareness, and they could make profitable investments in stock market. They stressed that investors should always make rational decisions and avoid making investment merely on speculations which carried high risks.

They said considering the significance of fundamental knowledge and understanding of the financial market, SECP initiated investor education program, JamaPunji, because lack of financial literacy and capability made the general public vulnerable to frauds in the capital market.

In his welcome address, Zahid Latif Khan, President, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, appreciated the role of SECP for promoting good governance in corporate sector and initiating programs like financial literacy.

He said RCCI has been regularly organizing Global Entrepreneurship Week and we can collaborate with SECP to incorporate financial literacy drive in the same program. Industry-academia linkages can play a vital role to bring awareness about financial literacy and capital markets, he added. He said SECP has launched many good programs for investors and it should launch comprehensive outreach programs so that maximum investors could get benefit from them for making sound investments in capital markets. The regulation language should be simple and the all related forms must be simplified, he further added.

Senior Vice President Nasir Mirza, Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, former presidents, members of the executive committee and a large number of traders were also present on the occasion.

Grams cultivation should be completed by mid October

FAISALABAD (APP): Agriculture experts advised growers of Attock and Chakwal districts to complete grams cultivation by mid October to get bumper yield. A spokesman for Agriculture (Extension) Department said on Friday that the best time for gram cultivation in Chakwal and Attock district was up to October 15, however, growers of Gujrat, Jehlum, Rawalpindi and Narowal should cultivate grams from October 15 to November 10. Similarly, the best time for gram cultivation in Bhakkar, Jhang, Khushab, Mianwali and Layyah is from October 01 to 30 while farmers of Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and districts of Center Punjab should cultivate grams from October 15 to November 15. He also advised growers to cultivate approved gram varieties, including Batal-98, Thal-2006, Punjab-2008, Bilkasar-2000, Wanihar-2000, Bhakkar-2011, CM-98, CM-2008, Noor-91, Noor-2009, Noor-2013 and Taman-2013.