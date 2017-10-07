LAHORE - Punjab Provincial Development Working Party on Friday approved two schemes of development sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 3030.968 million. These schemes were approved in the 20th meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2017-18, presided over by Chairman P&D Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan. The approved development schemes are: widening of Aik Moria Pull, Lahore (revised) at the cost of Rs703.600 million and improvement/rehabilitation of 38 kms of Rawalpindi-Murree Kashmir Road, Rawalpindi (revised) at the cost of Rs2327.368 million.