ISLAMABAD: The business community called on Friday for taking measures to address the issues being faced by the real estate sector in the country.

In a statement, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Sheikh Amir Waheed said that the real estate sector is playing a key role in the economic development of the country.

He said that it was facing problems due to imposition of heavy taxes and urged the government to rationalise them to facilitate the growth of business activities.

He was addressing a delegation of Islamabad Real Estate Welfare Group that visited ICCI led by Chaudhry Abdul Rauf to congratulate the new office bearers of the chamber.