KARACHI - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) ended trading week with strong recovery on Friday as the benchmark KSE 100-index rallied by 844 points and closed at 41,312 points.

The index opened higher and continued on an upward trajectory, brokers said. Dealers said market came under the political hammer yet again as the benchmark KSE 100-index lost 1,948 points (down 4.6%) during the first three days of the week, however spurt of positive sectors-related news flows helped the index gain 844 points (up 2.1%) on Friday, injecting money across the board with cement, auto and bank stocks driving the index forward.

Traded volume slightly declined to 147m shares compared to 150m shares of the previous day while traded value stood at Rs8.6b.

The cement sector outperformed all others with respect to traded volumes with 31.2m shares traded. Volumes were led by TRG Pak Ltd with 10.2m shares traded and Maple Leaf with 9.1m shares traded.

Scrips of total 386 active companies were traded in the session of which 288 closed in advance, 78 in decline while 20 remained unchanged.