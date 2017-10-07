PR LAHORE - All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA) on Friday organised a ‘National Conference of Information Technology Employees of Electricity and Wapda’ at Bakhtiar Labour Hall.

During the conference, the speakers said the pay scale of computer operators including computer supervisors should be raised along with raising their promotion avenue for their job enrichment and satisfaction. They said that Information Technology plays a pivotal role for educational and knowledge advancement of the nation and development of industries, trade & services in the 21st century. The youth workforce are required to be equipped with Information Technology for over all advancement of the national development. Electricity and Wapda Information Technology sector had been playing an important role for maintaining their generation, transmission and distribution net work as well as to maintain up-to-date data of revenue collection and prevention of theft of energy, they said.

The conference was participated by the hundreds of Information Technology employees of Electricity/Wapda from all parts of the country and was presided over by veteran trade union leader Khurshid Ahmed, who is also the general secretary of the union. The conference was addressed by Malik Akbar Ali Khan, Jafar Naveed Khan, Muhammad Sarkar, Muhammad Ahsan Dhilon, Munir Ghan, Muhammad Sajid, Syed Sarwar Shah and other representatives of the union. The conference, in a resolution, expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic killings of innocent citizen in Jhal Magsi terrorist attack and condemned those barbaric killing.

By another resolution, the house urged the government to control price hike of essential commodities of daily use, including tomatoes and onions, by freezing the prices and bring to book the hoarders and black marketers for squeezing the common citizen to earn high profits.