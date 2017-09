ISLAMABAD: Government has started extensive oil and gas exploration in different parts of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to achieve self-sufficiency in the energy sector. An oil and gas exploration company has started 'Gravity Survey' in Tal and Biland Khel bloc in North Waziristan Agency, reported Radio Pakistan. Meanwhile, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited has also completed a 2D seismic survey in the FR Bannu.–APP