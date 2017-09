MIRPUR: The melting of snow on snow-clad Himalayan belt has raised water levels in lakes and rivers falling in Mangla Dam and the water level in the dam on Wednesday rose to 1228.35 feet against its maximum conservation level of 1,242 feet with live storage capacity of 6.346 MAF, official sources told APP.

Inflows of Jhelum river at Mangla Dam was recorded 13,300 cusecs with outflows of 30,000 cusecs water from the reservoir located in Mirpur district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.