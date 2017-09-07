ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was informed on Wednesday that 500 KV Neelum Jhelum transmission line would be completed by the end of September 2017.

Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE), which was chaired by PM Abbasi, reviewed power situation in the country. The Water & Power secretary gave a detailed briefing on current demand and supply situation in the power sector. He also presented projected figures for the power sector up to year 2023. The meeting was informed that transmission line of the same capacities in Port Qasim and Thar Matiari would be completed by October 2017 and June 2018, respectively. It was informed that 220KV Jhampir-TM Road transmission line has been energised. Gharo Jhampir line of 220KV, 132 KV Patrind Mansehra and 500 KV Baloki transmission lines would be completed in the year 2018, the meeting was informed.

The prime minister reviewed various outstanding issues regarding upcoming power plants and gave instructions for expeditious completion of ongoing power generation and transmission system in the country. While reviewing the current distribution system, the prime minister advised the ministry to work out a comprehensive plan, in coordination with stakeholders, for reducing technical and commercial losses and making power distribution a viable sector.

The prime minister observed that as a result of concerted efforts by the present government, power situation has improved significantly thus saving the people from the inconvenience of unscheduled and forced loadshedding.

LoIs issued to 12 cos forgenerating power from bagasse

APP: The Alternative Energy Development Board has issued Letters of Intent (LOIs) to 12 companies and sugar mills to generate 387MW electricity from bagasse. Official sources told APP that these projects were on different stages of development. Out of 12, some six projects will start generation by December 2017 while the remaining will be operationalised by 2018. The projects will start generation in first phase included 15MW Hamza Sugar Mill Limited (Rahim Yar Khan), 41MW Layyah Sugar Mills Ltd, 19MW Alliance Sugar Mills Ltd (Ghotki), 20MW Safina Sugar Mills Chiniot, 45MW Almoiz Industries Ltd Mianwali and 67MW Etihad Power Generation Rahim Yar Khan.

Similarly, the projects which would start generation in 2nd phase included 22MW Chanar Energy Limited Faisalabad, 36MW RYK Energy Rahim Yar Khan, 32MW Shahtaj Sugar Mills Ltd Mandi Bahauddin, 30MW each Sheikhoo Power Limited Muzafar Garh, Indus Energy Ltd Rajanpur and Hamza Sugar Mills Unit-II. The sources said that four companies had already achieved commercial operation date and were generating 145.1MW electricity. These projects included 26.35MW each JDW Sugar Mills (Unit-II) and JDW Sugar Mills (Unit-III), 30 MW RYK Mills Ltd and 62.4MW Chiniot Power Ltd.