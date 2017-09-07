LAHORE - The Pakistan Railways (PR) provided travelling facility to more than some 228,000 passengers on three days of Eidul Azha against the figure of 196,000 traveled last year on this eve, generating revenue of Rs48.54 million just in three days for railways.

The overall number of railway passengers has increased to 15 million per annum. The Railways had facilitated more than 500,000 passengers through its Eidul Fitr operations. The overall number of railway passengers has increased to 15 million per annum. These views were expressed by Railways Minister Saad Rafique while addressing a function linked to Defence Day. He said that revenue of PR earned through the special Eid trains and passengers’ trains also registered increase on this Eid. He termed this increase in revenue and passengers of PR as a manifestation of trust of people in Railways.

The minister also expressed gratitude over the increase of revenue and passengers of PR on this Eid. He announced that PR would soon give a new gift of a better and comfortable Express Train to the people. According to PR officials, the Eid Special Train operation facilitated a large number of people. Extra coaches were attached to trains and five special trains were run from Karachi, Quetta, Rawalpindi and Multan to other parts of the country to cater to the increasing number of passengers on Eid.

The Special Eid Operation continued till Tuesday night.

The minister had directed the Pakistan Railways administration to ensure standard prices of eatables, cleanliness and punctuality of trains. He said that Railways was upgrading its passengers’ trains. He vowed that PR service would be further improved with each passing day.

OUR STAFF REPORTER