KARACHI:- Mingyuan Holdings Group Co limited - a Chinese company has offered to install an oil refinery in Sindh with the investment of $2 billion. The refinery estimated to refine over 10 million tonnes of oil annually to set the commodity in the local and international markets. The delegation of the Chinese company led by its chairman Ji Hong Shui presented this offer during meeting with Sindh Board of Investment (SBI) Chairperson Naheed Memon here on Friday.–Staff Reporter

They also discussed establishment of refinery in the area near to Port Qasim Karachi or Dhabeji, Gharo, Nooriabad, Thatta or Kotri.– The company also discussed to establish the industries relevant to the oil refinery in the area adjacent to it.

Talking to the delegation, the SBI chairperson appreciated their offer and assured full cooperation to the Chinese company on behalf of the Sindh government. She called upon the members of the Chinese delegation to present their suggestions with regard to their required facilities like electricity, water and gas so as to take necessary action. The members of the Chinese delegation decided to present their detailed suggestions in the next meeting with the SBI chairperson.