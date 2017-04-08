Cambridge English supports training for teachers across Pakistan

LAHORE (PR): Cambridge English supports training for teachers across Pakistan to help them increase their confidence when teaching their subject in English. A series of teacher training events have been held in Lahore to help teachers gain the skills and confidence they need to deliver lectures in English. The sessions, held in February and March, trained 34 teachers from Punjab public colleges and universities. The sessions, held at ICD Lahore Centre, were aimed at teachers who regularly have to deliver lectures in English.

During the training, teachers were introduced to internationally recognised qualifications and courses from Cambridge English, a department of Cambridge University; and a lot of these teachers expressed interest in enrolling themselves in these formal teaching qualifications.

FINCA participates in ‘Leaders in Islambad Business Summit’

LAHORE (PR): FINCA, a leading microfinance bank, has recently participated in ‘Leaders in Islamabad Business Summit’ held in Islamabad. The summit was organised by Nutshell Forum in Strategic Partnership with Board of Investment; Government of Pakistan & OICCI – Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

CEO of FINCA Microfinance Bank Ltd (FMBL), Mudassar Aqil moderated a panel discussion on the topic of ‘Financial Inclusion’. Members of the panel were Qasif Shahid CEO, FINJA; Victor Mallet, Asia News Editor at Financial Times; and Ali Sarfraz, CEO, Karandaaz, discussed how banking industry can target previously unbanked and financially excluded segments with the help of technology. Audience showed a lot of interest in the topic and expert opinion of the panelists.

Bahria Town’s rescue teams reach site of landslide tragedy

KARACHI (PR): Bahria Town’s rescue teams reached the site of landslide tragedy in Gulshan Ghazi Baldia Town to help the victims of this calamity which claimed five lives of the same family. The rest of the family members are seriously wounded.The late-night landslide occurred on a hilly plateau in the area, giving the occupants of the house little time to vacate the premises. The people of the area started the rescue work themselves. Always ready to respond to such mishaps, Bahria Town’s rescue teams along with ambulances and heavy machinery reached the site in no time to start the rescue work. People of the area praised the efforts and expertise of Bahria Town’s rescue unit.

Spirit of Math opens registration in Lahore

Lahore (PR): Spirit of Math, a Canadian-based elite school system, is opening its registrations from April 10, 2017. The purpose of this programme is to inculcate in students the power of critical thinking and logical reasoning, which will help them learn and grow in an informative, healthy environment.

With more than 30 years of success and over 7500 students filling 40+ campuses across Canada and USA, Spirit of Math is changing the course of mainstream Math by updating the syllabi, training teachers, and expanding a series of math workbooks. The basic aim of the programme is to meet the needs of high performing students of class KG up till class V, by expanding their understanding of math in a dynamic classroom setting.

LKPC, Swansea University discuss initiative of knowledge transfer

LAHORE (PR): Meaningful discussions held between the team of Lahore Knowledge Park Company (LKPC) and the delegation from Swansea University, UK at the company’s head office in Lahore on March 6, 2017. The delegation comprised of Head of Business School, Swansea University, Professor Marc Clement along with the university’s finance and international business consultants.

The team of LKPC was represented by its Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and the members from Board of Directors. The meeting was also attended by Minister for Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gillani. During the meeting, both parties deliberated in detail over the prospects of developing strategic partnership for knowledge transfer in Pakistan. Discussions particularly involved setting up the campus of Swansea University in Lahore Knowledge Park.

Meat One launches another outlet

LAHORE (PR): Meat One, Pakistan’s premier providers of quality meat products, as part of their business expansion plan launched their 7th outlet in Lahore at Mini market, Gulberg. The outlet was inaugurated by the Chairman Union Council 202 Gulberg III Arshad Ahmed Khan and was joined by the Area General Counsellor Muhammad Shahabaz, Retail Unit Head Meat One Soofian Akhtar, management & Staff of Meat One, and the customers.

The specialty meat chain offers over 100 varieties of beef, mutton, chicken, and fish with strong emphasis on maintaining high quality and safety of its products, ensuring to sell fresh products. Their export quality livestock is slaughtered from PAMCO under the guidelines set by the Punjab government.