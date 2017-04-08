ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar has said that the government will continue to pursue the agenda of inclusive economic growth along with digital financial inclusion for the prosperity and well being of the people.

He made these remarks while chairing 5th meeting of National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) Council here on Friday. UN Secretary General’s Special Advocate (UNSGSA) on Inclusive Finance for Development, Queen Maxima of Netherlands joined the meeting through video-link.

While welcoming Queen Maxima, the minister appreciated her personal engagement and profound commitment towards financial inclusion and inclusive economic growth of developing nations. He said that the government of Pakistan has considered financial inclusion as a key policy agenda for inclusive economic development and the government’s efforts in this regard will bring economic prosperity among fellow Pakistanis. The minister also highlighted improvement in key macroeconomic indicators. He mentioned that the current momentum needs to be maintained to help Pakistan join the ranks of developed economies.

Queen Maxima appreciated the significant progress made by Pakistan since last meeting of NFIS Council which she attended during her visit in 2016. She expressed her satisfaction on developments made on initiatives like AMA Scheme, National Payment Gateway and improved financial inclusion indicators.

The council reviewed the progress of NFIS implementation and improvements particularly in the areas of branchless banking, agricultural credit, SME Financing, Payment System Infrastructure & coverage. Update on Asaan (Easy) Mobile Account (AMA) scheme, which was approved by NFIS Council in its last meeting, was also shared with the participants. AMA scheme has been developed to facilitate swift opening of a digital transaction account and enhance usage of digital financial services by any one, from anywhere, at any time at an affordable cost.

Queen Maxima, while appreciating the strong commitment and collaborations among regulators and other NFIS stakeholders, put forth her views and suggestions for promotion of financial inclusion in Pakistan.

She emphasized the need for client centric products to meet the expectations of customer which will help drive usage.

She hoped that the implementation of AMA scheme will bear fruits and have impact on people’s lives. She also highlighted the need for women financial inclusion through gender balance in financial sector workforce and gender dis-aggregated financial inclusion data.

Dar thanked Queen Maxima for participation in the NFIS Council meeting and her support for achievement of outcomes and objectives of NFIS. Senior officials of the Finance Division, EAD, SECP, State Bank of Pakistan, FBR, PTA and Nadra also attended the meeting.