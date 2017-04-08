LAHORE - Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) Chairperson Uzma Adil Khan has said that the government has frozen the gas prices for the domestic consumers under its socio economic agenda.

While speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, she said that it is jurisdiction of the government to determine the sale prices of oil and gas, adding that the Ogra is just a regulatory body which ensures implementation of the policies evolved by the government and is also playing role of bridge between licensees and the government.

She said that the Ogra was established to provide effective and efficient regulations, fostering competition, encouraging investment, protect public interest and ensure level playing field within the petroleum and gas industry. She said that petroleum prices are being settled through a calculation methodology. After calculating the notified taxes, the government issues the petroleum products prices while gas prices prescribed after hearing.

Uzma said that new mechanism for processing of application for licenses is being evolved. He said that all details in this regard would be available at website while applicant would be able to have information about status of his application. To a question, she said that advanced tax on LPG import is FBR related issue and should be taken with the concerned authorities. She said that reservations of oil marketing companies on 2016 rules would be taken with the government. She said that no penal action would be taken till amendment in rules.

LCCI Senior Vice President Amjad Ali Jawa mentioned that at the start of the current financial year, the government had announced not to increase the gas prices but it is learnt that the Ogra has recommended increase. He said any hike in gas prices would hit the industry hard therefore this idea should be dropped. He said that 5.5 percent advance tax has been imposed on the import of LPG that would cause shortage of this fuel in coming winters. This advance tax must be withdrawn in the larger interest of industry and the masses.

He said that repeated increases have been made in the POL prices from last couple of months that has increased the input cost of the industrial sector. Likewise, increase in POL prices also increases the electricity prices. He said that benefit of cut in oil prices in the international market should be given to the consumers. He said that there is a dire need to keep balance in the prices of oil and gas to prevent industry from loss.