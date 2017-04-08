LAHORE - Provincial Finance Minister Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha has said that it is a national obligation to pay tax and the non-filers should realise that they are causing hindrance in the way of the country’s progress.

She said that the success of this system is conditioned with sense of responsibility of taxpayers that payment of tax is their national obligation. Non-filers should realise that they are causing hindrance in the way of progress of the country by depriving the patients of treatment, a student from school and a labourer from his livelihood, she added. She expressed these views while addressing a panel discussion on the topic, ‘The Role of Social Media in Raising Tax Awareness’ under the aegis of PRA at LUMS.

The Minister said that bilateral communication is very necessary for improvement of administrative affairs and acquiring public confidence. She said that social media is most effective source of dual communication in the present age which on one hand gives complete freedom of expression of opinion to the people and on the other hand discourages un-liked social attitudes. She said that social media can play an important role of dispelling prejudices and removing reservations pertaining to tax payment which can be made more affective with the participation of young generation especially male and female students of colleges and universities along with tax agencies.