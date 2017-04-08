SECP, AOB ink MoU for better coordination

ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter): The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the Audit Oversight Board (AOB) have signed an MoU for collaboration and coordination in areas of common regulatory and supervisory interests. SECP Chairman Zafarul Haq Hijazi, and AOB Chairman Dr Tariq Hassan signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations. The AOB is a body formed under the 1997 SECP Act to regulate the audit profession in the country. Its functions, among many others, include registration and de-registration of audit firms, which intend to carry out audit of public interest companies, oversight and review of the Quality Assurance Board of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) etc. Effective oversight of the auditing profession and regulation of corporate entities are related roles of the two independent regulatory bodies. Cooperation and coordination between the entities will enable effective discharge of their respective functions.

The MoU establishes a framework for collaboration, coordination and sharing of information in areas of common regulatory and supervisory interests.

It also provides for administrative coordination and facilitation by the SECP for an interim period.

Expressing his confidence in the AOB and its leadership, Hijazi said that the AOB should expedite the commencement of its operations and become a leading audit regulator of international standard. Dr Hassan thanked the SECP for its role in the establishment and operationalisation of the AOB.

Water inflow in major rivers jumps to 287,100 cusecs

ISLAMABAD (APP): Owing to raining spell, water inflow in all major rivers has increased manifold and it stood at 287,100 cusecs. According to the data released by Indus River System Authority (Irsa) on Friday, the water inflow was recorded as 287,100 cusecs against total out flow of 160,600 cusecs. The water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1389.04 feet, which was 09.04 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 32,100 cusecs while outflow was recorded as 25,000 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1105.00 feet, which was 55.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 159,400 and 40,000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 58,000, 37,400 and 6,300 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 29,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 56,900 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Rs13.86m tax collected during road checking campaign in Sindh

KARACHI (APP): An amount of Rs.13.86 million in term of tax collected while 1,104 vehicles were impounded out of 24,673, which were checked during the road checking campaign against the tax defaulting vehicles from March 20 to April 3 across Sindh. The was said by Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla while chairing a meeting at his office here, said a statement on Friday. ET&NC Secretary Abdul Haleem Shaikh and Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui also attended the meeting. Briefing the meeting, DG Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui told that in Karachi 12,758, in Hyderabad 4,517, in Sukkur 2,487, in Larkana 1,875, in Mirpurkhas 2,423 and in Shaheed Benazirabad 1,845 vehicles were checked. It was further stated that during the campaign 1,104 vehicles were impounded, the documents of 2,718 vehicles were seized, however having got the due taxes and penalties, the documents of 1,897 vehicles were released.

BOI achieves foreign investment target of $1.3b

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Board of Investment (BOI) has achieved $1.3 billion foreign investment target set for first three quarters of current fiscal year. The Board of Investment has set total $2.7 billion target for foreign investment for the year 2016-17, the BOI spokesman told APP here on Friday. He said that seven Special Economic Zone (SEZ) cells had been approved for facilitating the investors through one window operation to provide them facility at one place. The spokesman said that SEZs investors would get the facility for plant and machinery import without customs duty and also 10 years tax holiday for investment by June 30, 2020. He said that the investors who would invest in SEZs after June 30, 2020 would get tax holidays for five years. Replying to a question, he said that nine more industrial zone have been approved for high tech industry to enhance the export and employment opportunities in the country.