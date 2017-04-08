KARACHI: Pakistan-Ukraine Trade and Culture Information Centre (PUTIC) is exploring trade and investment opportunities on both sides in an effort to strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

According to Honorary Consul General of Ukraine MA Jabbar, both countries have tremendous potential to benefit from a bilateral relationship.

“There is a huge potential for economic cooperation between Pakistan and Ukraine and the two business communities can enter joint ventures in various sectors,” he said.

“We will continue to put in efforts for promotion of trade and investment between the two countries.”

Meanwhile, PUTIC’s senior official Sohail Shamim Firpo said the centre aimed at creating awareness about bilateral trade and investment opportunities in order to encourage foreign investment in Pakistan. He added that they want to assist both nations in exploring each other’s markets.