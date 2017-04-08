LAHORE (PR): The SECP chairman has invited Professional Association of Insurance Surveyors of Pakistan for a meeting to discuss the problems being faced by the association.

President Junaid Zaidi has expressed pleasure over the SECP chairman’s invitation. He said this shows that SECP is willing to address their grievances. “We are assured that our meeting will be ended with amicable solution,” he added. He said, “We hope SECP will act in a manner that stove of any stakeholder will never close.”

He further said, “When the Rules 2002 were framed there left some ambiguities and irregularities. These ambiguities and irregularities were misused for favoritism by insurance division SECP. At that time we pointed out these irregularities to the concerned authorities but we were not listened. So, we knocked the door of court and the things were put in order. This was so happened because the majority of Stakeholders were ignored while framing the Rules.”

“It is a bad luck of the Industry that when Rules 2017 were framed the same mistake was repeated. Hence soon after these Rules are enforced the entire community of the Surveyors had started objecting these Rules and has rejected its sections Nos. 41, 42, 43, 44, 45 and 46,” he added.

The process of re-framing these rules was initiated in the year 2009. Since then the Surveyors are requesting SECP to consider certain factors that are damaging the Insurance Industry but totally ignored, he added.

“CP No 1859/2014 is pending at Sindh High Court and matter related to legislation for Surveyors issues is sub-judice. It is our humble request to the Chairman that Section 41, 42, 43, 44, 45 & 46 should be suspended immediately till the matter is in the court. As we do not feel fair at this stage that we file an application in the Court, that may revoke the entire SRO-89,” he added.