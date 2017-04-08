ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Finance on Friday deferred the Companies Bill 2017 till next meeting for approval, as the committee would thoroughly discuss the bill that has 515 clauses.

The committee under the chair of Senator Saleem Mandviwalla considered the bill clause by clause and discussed 80 clauses out of a total of 515 clauses. The remaining was deferred for discussion in the next meeting of the committee. The Companies Bill 2017 was referred to the Senate by the National Assembly.

Finance Secretary Tariq Bajwa and SECP Chairman Zafar Hijazi briefed the committee on the bill. Haijazi told the meeting that the bill has been drafted after taking all stakeholders on board and also keeping international standards and practices in view. He said that 18 seminars were arranged in connection with deliberations on the bill. He said, “Today's world is a competitive place and if necessary amendments and changes are not brought in old setups, we will not be able to compete and come at par with the world.”

He said the government had also incorporated the recommendations of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance.

This law would not only improve the conditions for trade and investment, but the economic situation will also get improve, he added.