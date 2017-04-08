KARACHI - Stocks staged strong recovery on weekend on the back of value-picking by institutional investors in banks, oil, cement and fertiliser, the PSX shares index gained 533 points or (1.1pc) and to finish at 47,889.37 level.

Major contributors were HBL (gain 3pc), UBL (3.7pc), LUCK (2pc), PPL (3.4pc), and ENGRO (4.4pc) adding 276 points to the gain, brokers said. E&P sector gained to close (1pc) higher as crude oil prices surged to trade above $52/bbl level. This surge in crude oil prices came as a reaction to US air strike on Syrian airbase as it raised concerns to oil supplies disruption in the region.

OGDC (gain 0.85pc) and PPL (2.19pc) were the major index movers from the aforementioned sector. SSGC gained to close on its upper circuit for the second consecutive day on the back the news that company's Board of Directors has conceptually approved a capital intensive project of worth Rs65 billion for the development of additional 1.2 BCFD capacity pipeline, said analyst at JS Global.

Bestway Cement (BWCL) notified the bourse that they won’t be proceeding with acquisition of Dewan Cement’s (DCL) North Plant due to delay from legal proceeding. The stock rose to its upper limit (5pc) as investors likely viewed the decision to retain the plant as more favourable for DCL shareholders, said dealers at Topline brokerage.

SSGC asked for further extension in laying of FY16 accounts; further the external auditors have raised concerns on going concern assumption of SSGC in the notice. Despite this, SSGC continued to rally (5pc) on the back of capital intensive RLNG pipeline and LPG Air-mix projects.

Overall, volumes increased by 4 percent to 152 million shares, while traded value decreased by 11 percent at Rs7.3 billion/$69 million. DCL was today's volume leader with more than 21 million shares traded. The cement company gained to close on its upper circuit.