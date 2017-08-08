FAISALABAD - Ambassador of Brazil in Pakistan Claudio Lins has said Pakistan-Brazil Business Council (PBBC) would be established very soon to give a quantum jump to bilateral trade between the two countries.

He was addressing a meeting at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here Monday. He told the gathering that honorary consular of Brazil in Lahore Hassan Mansha, Umar Farooq of Peshawar and Umar Jaffar of Jaffar Group Karachi are working on it (PBBC) along with other leading businessmen who are already dealing with their Brazilian counterparts.

He said that after formal inauguration of Pakistan-Brazil Business Council, a dinner will be arranged in Islamabad during next few months.

He assured that the office bearers of the FCCI would also be invited to attend this function.

Responding to a question about an honorary consular from Faisalabad, he requested President FCCI to nominate at least two persons so that he could forward this proposal to his government. He said that preferably these persons should have already business linkages with Brazil.

Responding to yet another question about China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said that there is no clarity about the projects undertaken under this mega infrastructure project. However, he said that Pakistan needs investment and technology to upgrade its industrial sector.

He also gave a detailed presentation on Brazilian expertise in hydro electric and renewable energy resources and said that Pakistan needs medium dams which could really help your country to fulfill its energy needs without adding carbon in the already over saturated environment.

He told that Brazil is meeting its 60 % electricity needs from hydroelectric projects after China and USA. "The climate changes have also necessitated the use of safe and green energy", he said and added that his country can help Pakistan in this sector.

He said that Pakistan has a well-developed sugar industry which could also produce Ethanol and Alcohol which could be utilized or exported as a cheap bio fuel. He said that he will visit University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to discuss collaboration between the universities of the two countries working on the production of cheap and safe bio fuel.

He also presented a comprehensive documentary on Pak-Brazilian relations and said that we have many political, cultural and social similarities which could bring two countries closer to each other.

He also endorsed the idea of frequent exchange of trade delegations and assured full cooperation to the proposed delegation of FCCI in addition to providing them necessary information and guidance.

Earlier, in his address of welcome, President FCCI Engineer Muhammad Saeed Sheikh said that Pakistan and Brazil have enjoyed extremely cordial and friendly relations. "There is tremendous trade potential between both the countries and our businessmen attach great importance to their trade relations with Brazil", he said and added that Brazil is the 9th largest economy in the world and the biggest of Latin America but our trade volume is far less than the available potential.

He further said that in fiscal year 2016 bilateral trade between Pakistan and Brazil stood at $487.61 million. Brazil exported $451.68 million worth of goods to Pakistan while Pakistan's exports stood at only $35.93 million. "Thus the balance of trade was in favor of Brazil", he added.

He further said that both the countries are keen to enhance good relations in the areas of trade, agriculture, defense, tourism and education. "Brazil currently meets its 42 percent of energy needs from renewable sources like wind, solar and coal", he said and added that Pakistan could also benefit from Brazil's in the renewable energy sector.

He further said that Brazil had also improved its per hectare yield (crops) with the assistance of modern technology and double cropping system. "Pakistan could also modernize its agriculture by enhancing cooperation with Brazil in this sector", he added.

During question-answer session, Muzzamil Sultan, Rana Ikram Ullah, Mian Rafi, Dr Jaffar Hassan Mubarak and others raised interesting queries.

Later, President Engineer Muhammad Saeed Sheikh presented FCCI Shield to Claudio Lins. Vice President Engineer Ahmed Hassan also presented two books published by the R&D Section of FCCI to the Brazilian Ambassador.