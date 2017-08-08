KARACHI: Ali S Habib, chairman IMC, Ali Asghar Jamali, CEO, and T Azuma, vice chairman, unveiling facelift model of 11th generation Toyota Corolla Facelift.

KARACHI: Dale Sinkler, K-Electric’s chief generation & transmission officer, along with the project team during the ground-breaking ceremony of 132KV

Maymar-Gadap transmission line.

LAHORE: Chief guest Pervaiz Rathor and others at a ceremony organised by

National Horticulture Society.

LCE graduates its first cohort of Urban Youth Project

LAHORE (PR): The graduation ceremony for the Urban Youth Project, an initiative of the LUMS Center for Entrepreneurship (LCE), was recently organised where 30 micro entrepreneurs received their certificates. The Urban Youth Project aims to increase employment opportunities for youth from low-income communities through the development of successful enterprises. The Project is funded by Citibank Pakistan and coordinated by the British Asian Trust. The Citi Foundation works to promote economic progress and improve the lives of people in low-income communities around the world.

LUMS partnered with two nationally renowned micro finance institutions, Akhuwat Foundation and Kashf Foundation to scout for potential beneficiaries possessing an entrepreneurial idea or those already running a small scale business within their communities. After an intense selection procedure, LUMS carried out a needs assessment exercise to identify priority areas where participants required extended support, based on which they developed a customised curriculum constructed on experiential learning. In the first batch, 30 micro entrepreneurs from various areas such as academia, beauty, fashion, transport and electronics were selected for the project.

Rector LUMS, Abdul Razak Dawood, and Karim Seifeddine, Head of Public Affairs (Middle East & Africa) at Citibank NA, Pakistan, distributed the certificates and highlighted the importance of supporting entrepreneurs for a real impact on the society. Addressing the audience, Seifeddine said, “I am delighted to see the impact that the Urban Youth Project has created for all these bright young entrepreneurs. Today is not only a proud moment for all the graduating participants but also for us the stakeholders, seeing their immense growth and enthusiasm.”

“We leveraged on the due diligence carried out by micro finance institutions prior to lending loans or providing any capacity building support to their borrowers to ensure we only select participants who are genuinely committed to their idea and businesses,” stated Faisal Jalil Sherjan, Operations Director of the LCE.

Sharing her experience of the programme, Rabia Ashiq, who runs a small academy on Bedian Road, Lahore said, “Before attending the training, I had no concept of business plans or basic accounting due to which I was running in a loss. Six weeks into the programme, I am already making profits. When I get done from LUMS, I go home and teach my father and brother what I learnt here.” Similarly, Shazia Zaffer a school owner on Chudrai Road, Lahore said, “The training programme changed my life and gave me confidence to face the world. Now I know I have LUMS to back me when I have to deal with parents and students.”

Emirates celebrates 9 years of A380 service

LAHORE (PR): Emirates’ newly revamped A380 Onboard Lounge has made its operational debut on a flight to Kuala Lumpur, marking the 9th anniversary of the airline’s award-winning A380 service.

The Onboard Lounge was first introduced on 1 August, 2008 and has since become a mainstay of Emirates’ double decker aircraft. Now in its 9th year, the Emirates A380 Onboard Lounge is arguably the most popular social spot at 40,000 feet.

The latest makeover of the lounge, inspired by private yacht cabins, features a more intimate and social area. With a clientele made up of Business and First Class customers on board the A380, the exclusive lounge accommodates 26 guests.

Emirates has over 6,000 crew trained as mixologists who can whip up 14 cocktails such as its signature Bloody Mary or a non-alcoholic Apple Spritzer. It also serves over 18 different bar snacks, the most popular of which are the smoked salmon bagels and fresh fruit skewers.

For those who prefer a perk me up, the menu also includes juices, Illy coffee and several varieties of tea from Dilmah. At the back of the lounge, a 55 inch LCD screen gives customers the latest flight information, or live TV broadcasts of the latest news or sports updates. Emirates has also recently expanded its Wi-Fi offering to give patrons of the lounge who are Emirates Skywards members free Wi-Fi throughout their flight.

Emirates flies the A380 to 48 cities on 6 continents. The latest cities to join the A380 network this year are Sao Paulo, Casablanca and Nice. Emirates is the world’s largest operator of the A380 aircraft with 96 of these double-decked aircraft in service, and a further 46 on order. The Emirates A380 is a popular choice for travellers, carrying 80 million passengers since 2008.

LAHORE: FPCCI has elected Dr Qaiser Rafique as regional chairman of Planning and Development Standing Committee.