ISLAMABAD - The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Monday called upon the government to take steps for stability so that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) could be completed well in time.

Atif Ikram Sheikh, Chairman FPCCI Regional Committee on Industries, said that business activities are slowly picking up following the political storm in the country after the disqualification of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

New Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi should translate his words into action by taking steps to ensure political and economic stability, said Atif Ikram in a statement. He said that the Prime Minister in his first speech said that work on CPEC will be expedited which is encouraging.

Sheikh said that civilian and military leadership is one the same page as far as the CPEC is concerned while China has termed the recent developments in Pakistan as its internal matter which has dispelled the impression that CPEC will be compromised.

However, he said, support of civilian and military leadership to the project is not enough, adding that its security and more importantly conducive investment environment is also very necessary.

The reservations of some of the sections of the local business community should be allayed otherwise they will not invest in the nine special economic zones along CPEC, he said.