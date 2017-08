GILGIT - Under Economic Transformation Initiative, the UN International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD) will spend Rs 12 billion on development of agriculture sector in Gilgit-Baltistan in the next seven years. In the first phase, 35,000 acres of barren land would be converted into cultivable fields. About 1,00,000 households will get benefits from the program in Diamer, Astore, Ghanche and Ghizer districts.