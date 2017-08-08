PESHAWAR - Governor State Bank Tariq Bajwa called on the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra here at Governor's House on Monday.

He apprised the Governor on working of banking system, especially the role of the State Bank of Pakistan in promoting economic activities in the province, particularly FATA.

On a point regarding future prospects of development of banking system in FATA, the Governor was informed that 70 branches of different commercial banks are already working in FATA and efforts are underway to encourage establishment of additional branches in the area.

The Governor assured full support in this regard. He was also informed about working of Islamic banking system in the country.