ISLAMABAD - The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has issued a show-cause notice to an online shopping platform, Kaymu.pk, for deceptive marketing practices with regard to resolution of disputes between buyers and sellers, return policy, payment and shipping methods and vague terms and conditions. Kaymu.pk has deceived consumers in violation of Section 10 of the Competition Act, 2010, according to the press statement issued here.

CCP conducted an enquiry upon receiving a complaint from a Pakistani citizen alleging that a renowned platform for online shopping in Pakistan, Kaymu.pk, is involved in deceptive marketing practices.

According to the complainant, the online shopping website guarantees a safe and highly cooperative platform for buyers and sellers. However, in contrast to the stated facts on Kaymu.pk, it rather allows sellers to commit fraud and mislead customers with regard to services provided while placing an order as well as in after-sale services.

After analysing the facts, the enquiry report found Kaymu.pk guilty of deceiving its customers via self-contradictory information provided on the website and by omission of fair warnings with regard to seller’s return policy. Moreover, as against the stated claims, the website fails to act as a true mediator by absolving itself of confirming the reliability of the sellers on its website.

The enquiry also found that Kaymu.pk claims to offer multiple delivery and shipping options to customers. However, in reality, those options are not available to consumers.

The enquiry report concluded that Kaymu.pk is, prima facie, involved in disseminating false and misleading information to customers, which is also capable of harming the business interest of other competitors in the business of online shopping, thus violating Section 10 of the Competition Act. The CCP’s Office of Fair Trade (OFT) is vigilant to the marketing practices of all businesses to prevent deceptive marketing in order to protect the consumers from financial losses.

With the rise in volume of e-commerce activity in Pakistan, CCP is particularly focused to guard the interests of consumers and genuine sellers from deceptive marketing practices. Complaints can be filed with CCP at complaints@cc.gov.pk.